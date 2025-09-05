LuLu signs MoU with Zhejiang China Commodity City Group to boost Chinese presence in GCC

In a move to further strengthen trade and commercial cooperation, a high-level delegation from the China, led by Shao Chunhong, vice-mayor of the Yiwu Municipal People’s Government, visited the headquarters of LuLu Group in Abu Dhabi. The visit included discussions with senior Lulu officials, a tour of key hypermarket locations, and the formal signing of a strategic MoU. Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Group, and Gong Chenghao, general manager of Zhejiang China Commodity City Group, signed the MoU in the presence of Shao Chunhong, Yiwu vice-mayor and Yusuffali MA, chairman of LuLu Group, and other top officials.

The agreement aims to further strengthen the strategic partnership, with a focus on promoting Chinese products through Lulu’s vast retail network, supporting the global expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises, and enhancing cross-border supply chain and logistics efficiency.

Speaking on the occasion, Yusuffali MA highlighted Lulu’s long-standing engagement with China, stating that “LuLu Group has been actively sourcing from China for more than two decades."

"This partnership reinforces our commitment to expanding bilateral trade, and we look forward to bringing more high-quality Chinese products to our consumers across the GCC and other international markets," he said.

"Yiwu has always been a global hub for trade, especially in the commodities sector. This collaboration with Lulu Group presents a valuable opportunity to further integrate our businesses into global markets and deepen China’s trade relations with the UAE," said Shao Chunhong.

LuLu has been operating in China for the past 25 years and currently maintains four sourcing offices located in Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Yiwu, and Fujian. Also present on the occasion were Ashraf Ali M A, executive director, Mohamed Althaf, Salim M A, LuLu Group directors, Mujeeb Rehman, buying director, Nirose PM, LuLu China country manager and other key officials.