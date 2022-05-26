LuLu showcases biggest mango range this summer

Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 10:48 AM

Mango, the king of fruits is here, and the region’s leading hypermarket chain LuLu has kicked off the summer season with 'Kingdom of Mangoes' featuring the goodness of the fruit in 70 varieties from more than 10 countries as well as in many forms—from desserts to curries, pickles, smoothies, salads, and much more. The mango festival was inaugurated by chief guest Saif Al Matroushi, director of permission chamber of commerce Sharjah, in the presence of Indian film actor Jayasurya with Salim M A, director of LuLu Group, and the senior officials of the Hypermarket at LuLu Hypermarket Bu Tina, Sharjah.

The LuLu 'Kingdom of Mangoes’ is an annual fruity treat for shoppers. This year, the luscious fruits will fill the aisles from India, Malaysia, Kenya, Brazil, Peru, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Columbia, Mexico, Uganda, and the UAE. This festival is running across all LuLu Hypermarkets in the entire GCC and India for shoppers to enjoy the goodness of this tropical fruit.

Salim M A said: "I am very pleased to bring our customers the LuLu ‘Kingdom of Mangoes’ festival this year. The fruit is so closely associated with India and although it grows in many countries, it has captured public imagination as a quintessential Indian food. By showcasing these many varieties of mangoes, LuLu is bringing a world of good taste to the UAE."

Besides fresh mangoes, there will also be promotions galore and treats in the LuLu 'hot food and deli section' with freshly prepared dishes, such as jeera rice with mango chicken curry, mango fish curry, mango pulao, stuffed chicken breast with honey mango sauce, pickles, chutneys, traditional delights like aamras, mambazha payasam, halwa, barfi, and some salads like mango and avocado salad, peri peri mix, as well as mango flax seed vegan smoothie selection.