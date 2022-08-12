LuLu set to launch India Utsav

Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 5:18 PM Last updated: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 5:20 PM

The LuLu Group has announced the first-ever simultaneous region-wide launch of its celebration of the 75th Indian Independence Day – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The popular Indian Independence Day festival 'India Utsav' will be launched at the same time across the GCC countries on August 15 at Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi. The LuLu Group announced in a press conference at LuLu regional headquarters in Dubai.

'India Utsav' is a retail festival that brings alive the three Cs of the Indian experience at LuLu: culture, commerce and cuisine. It showcases the close commercial ties the UAE enjoys with India.

In celebration of 75 Years of Indian Independence, the "India Utsav" will present a unique immersive shopping experience at LuLu with regional food trails, celebrity visits and amazing promotions and offers in every category from fresh food to the grocery to lifestyle and fashion wear in time for the festive season to follow.

Speaking during the press conference, Salim M A, Director of Lulu Group said: “Every year, we organise special events to showcase the beauty and diversity of Indian culture through festivals like “India Utsav' as customary to our hypermarket’s brand identity. This is our humble tribute to the glorious tradition, food and offerings of India wherein we have exerted great efforts to introduce a new range of products from our own sourcing offices across India."

"After two years of challenging times, the shopping industry is making a strong come back and we want to make sure that shoppers get everything they need for the festive season at the most affordable prices," said V Nandakumar, director of marketing and communications, Lulu Group.

Key highlights:

● Special stalls to promote Indian handicrafts, khadi products, Kashmir products, etc.

● Indian Food Festival to showcase different state cuisines and snacks.

● Daily cultural shows and competitions.

● Free subscriptions of ZEE5.

KICKING OFF INDIAN FESTIVALS

'India Utsav' will herald LuLu’s celebration also of India’s busy festival months with a series of celebrations, LuLu India Utsav Deals for Indian Independence Day (from Aug 11th-17th), Janmashtami Specials (Aug17th-18th), Ganesh Chaturthi (Aug 25th-30th), Onam (Aug 30th-Sept 8th), Navrathri – (Sept and Oct), and culminating with Diwali (End of Oct).

Celebration essentials that vary from authentic food products, ritual elements, ethnic wear, premium gift sets, traditional sweets, sadhyas and thalis for pre-order, and much more will be available throughout the entire season.

INDIAN FOOD AND FASHION PROMOTION

LuLu, which has a strong Indian network of food processing and logistics centres for exporting bulk products to the Middle Eastern countries, has flown in many exclusive Indian products for this well-loved and immersive shopping festival that showcases a wide range of food products, agri-produce range with fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as meat and seafood. LuLu chefs have created a huge range of authentic specialities, desserts, and street food delicacies in the hot food section. To complete the Indian culture experience, trendy high-street fashion, as well as a curated collection of designer wear for festivals and weddings, are made available.

ZEE5 GLOBAL INITIATIVE

This year, LuLu has partnered with ZEE5 Global, the world's largest platform for South Asian entertainment ZEE5 will be flying in popular TV celebrity Sonali Bendre to meet fans in the UAE. Shoppers at LuLu Hypermarkets across the GCC will also win a free annual subscription to ZEE5’s for every purchase of Dh1,000 and above; and a free one-month subscription or a 50 per cent discount on a yearly subscription for every purchase of Dh100 and above.

Speaking at the press conference, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said: “As the leading streaming platform in the Middle East for South Asian content, ZEE5 Global has been widely loved by audiences here across the region. Further expanding our connection with South-Asian audiences, we are thrilled to now partner with LuLu for the India Utsav celebrations. This marks the continuation of a wonderful and deep with them, and with the region."

India Utsav promotions are available in LuLu Hypermarkets and online at www.luluhypermarket.com.