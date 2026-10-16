LuLu Retail launches UAE’s first in-store robotic advertising network

LuLu Retail and Kody Middle East Holding have signed an MoU to launch the UAE’s first in-store robotic advertising network, introducing a new interactive retail media platform for brands and advertisers.

The new network features 62 AI-enabled Odigo robots deployed across 30 LuLu stores in the UAE, creating a mobile retail media platform that combines shopper assistance, product discovery and brand communication at the point of purchase.

The Odigo robots move autonomously through stores, helping shoppers navigate, locate products and discover promotions, while providing brands with an interactive advertising platform closer to the point of purchase. Campaign content can be updated in real time and tailored by location, store or market, offering advertisers greater flexibility and relevance.

To further strengthen and expand the initiative, LuLu Retail and Kody Middle East Holding have also signed an MoU in Abu Dhabi. The agreement was signed by Saifee Rupawala, CEO of LuLu Retail, and Sanjay Kidecha, CEO of Kody Middle East Holding.

Rupawala said: "Technology continues to play an important role in enhancing the shopping experience at LuLu. This initiative brings together AI, automation and retail media to create greater engagement for our customers while offering our brand partners an innovative new platform to connect with shoppers."

Sanjay Kidecha, CEO of Kody Middle East Holding, said: "Our partnership with LuLu gives us the opportunity to introduce robotic advertising at significant scale across the UAE. Odigo brings advertising closer to the shopper by making it mobile, interactive and measurable within the retail environment."

Also present at the signing were Saleem V I, chief operating and strategy officer; Nandakumar V, director – marketing and communications; and Shabu Abdul Majeed, director – global operations, from LuLu Retail; and Manav Patel, chairman; Deep Panchal, director; and Jino Koshy, chief business officer and strategic alliances, from Kody Middle East Holding.

The robotic media network is now live across participating LuLu stores, enabling brands, agencies and media buyers to run interactive campaigns and engage shoppers within the retail environment.