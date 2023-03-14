LuLu opens new hypermarket in Dubai South

Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 6:07 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 6:10 PM

LuLu Group, the most admired retail group in the UAE, has opened its newest hypermarket in the residential district of Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics, and real estate. The opening ceremony was presided over by Khalifa Al Zaffin,executive chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, in the presence of Yusuff Ali MA, chairman and managing director of LuLu Group.

Spread across an area of 3100 sq m, the hypermarket will offer a wide range of fresh fruits, vegetables, pantry essentials, exquisite meats, and seafood. The hypermarket will also house the LuLu Connect digital and electronics department.

Strategically located, the new hypermarket offers convenient access to a wide range of amenities, as well as proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport and Business Park.

Al Zaffin said: “We are pleased to inaugurate this new facility by LuLu, one of the leading retail groups in the UAE, which will serve the growing population of the residential district and residents from the Emirate’s neighbouring areas. At Dubai South, our mandate is to provide the best facilities and amenities to our discerning tenants. We will spare no effort to ensure their expectations are met when they choose to live within the residential projects at Dubai South.”

YusuffAli said, "The opening of the new hypermarket aligns with LuLu Group's commitment to the UAE leadership's vision and energy for a bright future. Our goal is to continually provide our shoppers with the highest levels of convenience and value, and through this addition, the group further solidifies its position as a leading retailer in the UAE."

Ton celebrate of the grand opening of the hypermarket, LuLu is offering inaugural discounts of up to 60 per cent on fresh produce, pantry items, electronics, and more.