LuLu opens new hypermarket in Bain Al Jesrain Abu Dhabi

Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 1:31 PM

Retail major LuLu Group has further expanded its presence in Abu Dhabi by opening its latest hypermarket in the city. The new hypermarket which is located at Rabdan Mall in Bain Al Jesrain was officially inaugurated by Sheikh Hamed bin Mohamed bin Butti Al Hamed, chairman at Bain Al Jesrain Co-operative in the presence of Yusuff Ali MA, chairman and managing director at Lulu Group International and Bain Al Jesrain director board members.

After the inauguration, Sheik Hamed bin Mohamed and other dignitaries toured various sections of the LuLu hypermarket and congratulated Yusuffali on the successful completion and for providing a great family shopping destination to citizens and residents in Bain Al Jesrain and its adjoining localities.

The new hypermarket is spread over an area of about 80,000 sq ft and offers a wide range of departments that meet the needs of all shoppers, including fresh foods, fruits, vegetables, groceries, and hygiene products as well as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and mobile phones.

In a bid to boost the UAE agricultural sector, LuLu has dedicated sections for locally grown vegetables and fruits especially organic in the hypermarket which is popular among the large sections of the population.

Yusuff Ali MA, chairman at Lulu Group, said: “We are proud to see yet another great retail addition to our growing circle of iconic stores which is a testimony to the fact that LuLu has continued to expand and invest in the UAE’s future."

“We are proud to be a part of the UAE’s overall development and will continue to support sustainable development strategies. Thanks to the UAE’s wise leadership,” added Yusuffali.

Also present on the occasion were Saifee Rupawala, CEO at Lulu Group, Ashraf Ali MA, executive director and other top officials of Lulu Group. Bain Al Jesrain also known as Between Two Bridges is a dynamic residential community in Abu Dhabi located between Maqta Bridge and Mussafah Bridge.