LuLu opens latest hypermarket following mega IPO launch; aims to open 100 stores across GCC

LuLu has officially opened its newest hypermarket in Dubai’s Motor City, marking an important milestone following its highly successful Initial Public Offering (IPO). This expansion reflects LuLu’s commitment to growth as it leverages the momentum of its record-breaking IPO.

The new store was inaugurated by Dawood Abdulrahman Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality, and Majid Ibrahim Al Zarooni, director of the Licensing Department of SIRA, alongside Yusuff Ali M A, chairman of LuLu Group, and other esteemed guests.

"We are excited to launch our latest hypermarket in Motor City, bringing a world-class shopping experience to the local community and surrounding areas. The strong demand for LuLu's IPO is a clear indication that investors share our enthusiasm for LuLu's future,” said Yusuff Ali. "With this new hypermarket, our 16th store since the IPO announcement, we’re taking significant steps toward our goal of opening 100 stores in the next three to five years. The developments demonstrate our commitment to achieving the targets set for 2024 and beyond. We are immensely grateful for the UAE leadership’s support, which has been invaluable to our success."

Located in the scenic residential area of Motor City, the state-of-the-art store spans 37,000 sq feet. It is LuLu’s 26th outlet in Dubai and 109th in the UAE. Offering an extensive selection of both locally sourced and international products, this new hypermarket is expected to become a major shopping destination for Motor City’s residents and visitors alike, reinforcing LuLu’s status as a leading retailer in the region.

The hypermarket includes a wide array of sections, including groceries, fresh produce, meats, seafood, bakery items, dairy products, electronics, and home appliances. It also features a variety of ready-to-eat options, with hot food stations, a bakery, and a roastery offering global cuisines.

Expansion across the GCC

The Motor City store opening is part of LuLu’s broader expansion strategy in Dubai, with six additional stores slated to open in Al Jaddaf, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Nad Al Hammar, Dubai Expo City, Khor Fakkan, and Oud Al Mutina. Additionally, 15 more projects are currently in development across the GCC. Saifee Rupawala, CEO of LuLu; Ashraf Ali M A, executive director; Salim VI, chief operating and strategy officer; Salim M A, director for global operations, and other key officials attended the inauguration event. As LuLu gears up for its listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on November 14th, its IPO has set new records, raising $37 billion and being oversubscribed by 25 times, a landmark for private sector IPOs in the UAE. Today, LuLu operates over 240 hypermarkets, express stores, and mini-marts across six GCC countries, covering over 1.3 million square meters of retail space. In addition to its brick-and-mortar stores, LuLu has a thriving e-commerce platform accessible through its app, website, and partner channels. To meet the needs of over 600,000 daily shoppers from 130 nationalities, LuLu sources products from 85 countries, supported by procurement operations in 25 nations. With a strong brand reputation across the GCC, LuLu continues to drive growth through store expansions and a focus on building customer loyalty across its diverse base.

Visit for more information: www.luluretail.com