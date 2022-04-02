LuLu opens hypermarket in Dubai Festival City Mall

LuLu Group has launched its newest hypermarket inside the world-class retail destination, Dubai Festival City Mall. Omar Al Futtaim, vice-chairman and CEO of Al-Futtaim Group, presided over the inauguration of the new store. He was welcomed by Yusuff Ali M A, LuLu Group chairman and managing director; Ashraf Ali MA, executive director of LuLu Group, and the senior management.

Situated at the south entrance of the lifestyle mall, the 60,000 square feet hypermarket is spread over one level and has marked the second collaboration of LuLu Group with Al-Futtaim Group, the first being the Dubai Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali. Besides convenient and streamlined shopping, the store offers customers over 1,500 dedicated car parking spaces, self check-out and green cash counters, along with a special feature of a LuLu coffee shop.

In the UAE, the LuLu Group opened two new hypermarkets in Dubai Investment Park and in Abu Dhabi’s Shamkha Mall in March. Apart from these UAE-initiated expansions, the retail giant also launched new stores across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman.