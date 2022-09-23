LuLu opens fresh market in Al Raha Boulevard, Abu Dhabi

Dr Ali bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice-Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber inaugurating Lulu Express Fresh Market at Olive Tower in Al Raha Boulevard in the presence of Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group and other officials.

Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 10:53 AM

Lulu Group has opened its brand-new fresh market in Al Raha Beach, off the city limits of Abu Dhabi. The new Lulu Express fresh market was officially inaugurated by Dr Ali bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, first vice-chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber in the presence of Yusuff Ali MA, chairman of Lulu Group and other dignitaries.

The new fresh market is located in Olive Tower at Al Muneera area of Al Raha Beach, which is also 38th store of the group in Abu Dhabi Emirate and can be easily accessed by the residents of Al Raha. Like every other store, the new fresh market showcases a fresh food section consisting of a wide assortment of fruits, vegetables, dairy products, poultry, meat and fish and other items of daily needs.

Also present on the occasion were Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Group; Salim VI, COO, LuLu Group and other top officials of Lulu Group.