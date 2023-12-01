Lulu, Mastercard, and Unilever announce collaboration at COP28 to reward consumers’ sustainable choices with mangrove restoration in the UAE

Published: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 12:30 PM

At COP28, LuLu and Unilever announced that they will partner on a new initiative aimed at informing and rewarding consumers for making more sustainable choices. The effort will reward consumers for these choices by supporting the Mastercard Priceless Planet Coalition‘s tree restoration efforts, including local mangrove restoration initiatives in the UAE. Lulu, in collaboration with Unilever, will educate consumers on the part they can play to drive sustainable consumer behaviour change and on the important role of mangroves in mitigating climate change.

A signing ceremony was held in advance of COP28 with Lulu Group’s executive director, Ashraf Ali M A, Khalil Yassine, head of Unilever Arabia, and Amnah Ajmal, executive vice president of market development for Mastercard EEMEA, in the presence of Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Yusuf Ali M A, chairman and managing director of LuLu Group.

As part of the collaboration, LuLu will educate, encourage, and incentivise consumers on making sustainable purchases. Unilever will engage consumers through its brands and contribute to help fund mangrove restoration via the Priceless Planet Coalition. The coalition is guided by Mastercard’s restoration partners, Conservation International and World Resources Institute, and unites the efforts of consumers, retailers, and financial institutions to fight climate change through the restoration of 100 million trees.

Mangroves are one of the most carbon-rich ecosystems on the planet, storing on average 1,000 tons of carbon per hectare in their biomass and underlying soils.

Yassine said: "We are delighted to partner with LuLu and Mastercard at COP28, rewarding sustainable product choices with mangrove restoration in the UAE. Unilever is committed to protect and regenerate nature, and mangroves are vital for climate health. By valuing nature, and transforming the way the environment is managed, we not only deliver stronger environmental protection but also drive positive social and economic impact. As Unilever, we believe we can use the vast scale of our brands to educate and engage consumers to make sustainable choices, working with our partners to ensure robust programme delivery."

"The climate crisis is one of the most pressing issues of our time, and the power of collaboration remains one of the most meaningful ways to drive impact. At Mastercard, we unite efforts to build a more sustainable future and firmly believe it is the responsibility of market leaders to equip consumers with the knowledge and tools to make responsible purchasing decisions and give back to society. We look forward to working with Unilever and Lulu to deliver on our commitments to support environmental sustainability and climate action,” added Ajmal.

Speaking of the collaboration, Ashraf Ali M A said: "As stewards of corporate responsibility, LuLu takes immense pride in forging a meaningful alliance with Mastercard and Unilever, a ground-breaking collaboration unveiled at COP28. Our unwavering commitment to sustainability shines through in our collective mission to incentivise consumers for embracing eco-conscious choices. By championing sustainable practices and championing mangrove restoration initiatives in the UAE, we aspire to play a pivotal role in fostering a healthier planet. Lulu, in tandem with Unilever, is wholeheartedly dedicated to amplifying awareness and empowering consumers to make choices that resonate with the well-being of our environment and the prosperity of future generations."