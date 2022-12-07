LuLu launches new products during Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition; signs MOU with Silal

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence launches new Lulu Vegetable Ghee in the presence of Marim bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almeheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Yusuff Ali MA, chairman of Lulu Group and other officials

LuLu Group International has launched various new private label products under the brand LuLu during the first Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, being held at ADNEC.

LuLu Vegetable Ghee was officially launched by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence, in the presence of Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almeheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment. After the launch, MA Yusuff Ali, chairman of Lulu Group, briefed dignitaries about the new product and its benefits.

Salmeen Obaid Alameri, chief executive officer, Silal and Salim MA, director of Lulu Group signs MoU in the presence of Marim bint Saeed Hared Almeheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Yusuff Ali MA, chairman of Lulu Group and other officials

Multigrain cereal, organic honey, pancake syrup, garlic mayonnaise and meatball mix burger mix are the new other product lines launched under LuLu and Goodness brand during the exhibition. The new products launched in the exhibition will be available in all the LuLu Hypermarkets in the UAE soon.

On the occasion, Silal, Abu Dhabi’s fresh produce and agritech company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with LuLu Group to increase the volume of local produce supply as part of its ongoing efforts to empower local farmers and increase the competitiveness of local produce and promote environmentally friendly packing solutions in the country.

The MoU was signed by Salmeen Obaid Alameri, chief executive officer of Silal; Salim MA, director of Lulu Group, in the presence of top officials.

“LuLu has a history of fruitful partnerships with leading companies in the UAE, such as Zayed Higher Organisation, which supports the people with special needs by opening our shelf space to them, as well as the annual festival like 'Khair al Emarat', celebrating Emirati products proudly in our hypermarkets. It is part of our continuous retail initiatives to promote the country’s homegrown brands and help achieve a strong economic status”, said Yusuff Ali on the occasion.