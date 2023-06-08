LuLu launches new initiative to promote sustainability

LuLu Hypermarket has reduced plastic bag consumption by an outstanding 90 per cent, and have used over three million eco-friendly shopping bags since the launch

Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 9:51 AM

LuLu Hypermarket, the largest and fastest growing retail chain in the UAE, recently announced its remarkable achievement in sustainable initiatives marking 'World Environment Day' with a renewed commitment to a greener and more eco-friendly planet.

Following the successful launch of its eco-friendly reusable bags last year, LuLu Hypermarket has reduced plastic bag consumption by an outstanding 90 per cent, and have used over three million eco-friendly shopping bags since the launch.

In association with Sparklo, global cleantech company, LuLu has taken another progressive step by introducing reverse vending machines (RVMs) in its UAE hypermarkets. Sparklo’s RVMs are designed to efficiently identify, sort, and process recyclable materials, ensuring they are properly handled. Shoppers can conveniently deposit plastic bottles and cans in the RVM for further recycling and be rewarded for their environmentally conscious actions.

Maxim Kaplevich, founder and CEO at Sparklo, said: "We are excited to announce our partnership with Lulu Group across the UAE during the Year of Sustainability. This collaboration is a significant step forward in our commitment to promoting recycling in the region. At Sparklo, we believe in integrating sustainability seamlessly into everyday life, making it enjoyable for everyone. Our mission is to provide convenient access to RVMs (reverse vending machines) and transform recycling into a rewarding and engaging experience. Together with LuLu Group we are driving positive change and shaping a more sustainable tomorrow."

V Nandakumar, director of marketing and communications at Lulu Group, said: "At LuLu Hypermarket, sustainability has always been a core value. Through campaigns, energy-saving appliances, recyclable packaging and dedicated counters, we promote sustainable retail behaviours. Our latest initiatives and partnerships reflect our commitment to an environmentally conscious shopping experience for our valued shoppers."

Among Lulu's initiatives to support sustainability, Lulu has implemented solar carports and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in its car parking areas at Lulu Silicon Central Mall. The solar carport project spans 5,500 sq m and is projected to generate 1.7 GWh of clean energy each year, resulting in offsetting over 1,205 metric tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to the growth of nearly 20,000 tree seedlings over a span of 10 years.

Moreover, on World Environment Day, LuLu Hypermarket went one step further and distributed plants to its shoppers and actively participated in tree planting initiatives.

In line with the vision of The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to prioritise sustainable development, LuLu Hypermarket organised the LuLu Walkathon in Dubai and Al Ain earlier this year, with more than 10,000 people participating to promote sustainability.

LuLu Hypermarket has consistently promoted sustainable retail behaviour through various initiatives. These include environment care-focused campaigns, the promotion of energy-saving appliances, the utilisation of 'green' recyclable packaging, and the provision of dedicated counters for fast-track service, incentivising customers to adopt sustainable practices while shopping in-store.