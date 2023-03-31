LuLu launches 11th edition of 'sharing is caring; donation drive in support of Dubai Cares

LuLu, the region's top retailer, has announced the launch of the 11th edition of its 'Sharing is Caring' donation drive. Organised in partnership with Integral Shopper, the long-running campaign will support Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). Since 2013, the campaign has contributed over Dh 880,000 to the UAE-based global philanthropic organisation.

Effective until April 27 the popular initiative will offer instant cash discount coupons from some of the UAE’s most beloved brands - Lactalis Président, Emirates Macaroni, Al Safi Danone Activia, Duracell, 3M Scotch Brite, Unilever Dove, Garnier, L’Oréal Paris, Sirona, Pure Born, Swiss Arabian, and American Garden.

The amount of Dh1 will be donated to Dubai Cares for every discount coupon redeemed by customers across LuLu stores in the UAE.

Salim M A, director of LuLu Group International, said: “At LuLu, we are committed to giving back to our community, and we are thrilled to announce the continuation of our ‘sharing is caring’ campaign. By partnering with Integral Shopper and some of the UAE’s most popular brands, we aim to make a real difference in the lives of those in need. We are also excited to be working alongside Dubai Cares to ensure that the proceeds from this campaign are distributed to those who need it most. We encourage all of our loyal shoppers to participate in this initiative and help us make a positive impact during the holy month of Ramadan”.

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, chief operating officer at Dubai Cares, said: “The success of the ‘sharing is caring’ campaign over the last 11 years reflects the strength of our partnership with the LuLu Group International. The support from this campaign has contributed significantly to our efforts in providing underprivileged children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education. The campaign also serves as a shining example of the important role the private sector can play in contributing to meaningful causes. We are grateful to the Lulu Group International and Integral Shopper for their enduring partnership and encourage the UAE community to once again participate in this campaign during Ramadan and empower children and youth with learning opportunities for a better future.”