LuLu keeps retail promise thriving in Al Ain

Published: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 4:56 PM

The 236th LuLu Hypermarket was inaugurated today in Maqam, Al Ain, by Dr Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and endowments in the presence of Yusuffali M A, chairman and managing director at Lulu group, and Ashraf Ali M A, executive director at LuLu Group.

The 3,000 sq m store is spread across two floors and offers shoppers the winning elements of a LuLu shopping experience with an updated grocery and supermarket section that offers the best food and home shopping trends as well as the latest digital and electronic offers in the LuLu ‘Connect’ department. There will be convenient self-checkout counters and special ‘green’ counters for customers and parking for 32 vehicles.

Ashraf Ali M A said: "We are pleased to launch this 236th LuLu store in the UAE and the 14th in Al Ain. The new store adds value to the LuLu retail promise. It is a great way to keep our footprint expansion in line with the march of urban developments in the UAE. Our expansion is a part of the success enabled by the vision and progressive economic policies of the leadership of the UAE. We are aligned with the UAE vision and see this country as a platform for global growth."