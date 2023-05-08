LuLu Hypermarket launches British Food Week

Around 4,000 products were exclusively flown in from the UK for the promotion

Published: Mon 8 May 2023, 11:43 AM

LuLu Hypermarket, the leading retail chain in the Middle East, has announced the launch of British Food Week across all its stores in the UAE. The promotion was inaugurated by British Ambassador Edward Hobart at Khalidiya Mall, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Saifee Rupawala, CEO at LuLu Group.

The week-long promotion, which runs until May 10, offers shoppers up to 50 per cent off on British products, including classic British confectionery, fresh bread, plain and flavoured yogurt, canned goods, cheeses, juices, desserts, and non-food items, all sourced from the UK. The promotion also offers special discounts on products from renowned British brands such as Morrisons, Shires Bakery, Gambani, Doves Farm, Beyond Meat, and The Vegetarians.

Hobart said: "Today I am glad to open the British food week here at Lulu. I am grateful for our distinguished partnership with Lulu group that has continued for 13 years."

During the launch ceremony, Rupawala said: "We are delighted to offer our shoppers in the UAE the best treats and non-food products sourced from the UK. LuLu Hypermarket has a dedicated food sourcing office in Birmingham, UK, which ensures that only the best quality and most authentic products are sourced for our shoppers. More than 400 products on offer, British Food Week is a great opportunity for us to showcase the diversity and quality of British products, while celebrating the cultures and heritage of both countries."

In addition to British Food Week, Lulu shoppers can also enjoy wide offers on May saver promotion, which provides up to 60 per cent off on selected products across categories including grocery, fresh produce, home appliances, electronics, and home furnishings.

LuLu is known for organising annual country festivals celebrating food from around the globe. These festivals showcase a range of international cuisines and gives shoppers the opportunity to try new dishes and discover different cultures through food.