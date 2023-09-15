LuLu Hypermarket launches Australia Festival 2023

Searching for the perfect fit among the many recruitment agencies in Dubai can often feel like looking for a needle in a haystack
Prominent retailer LuLu Group has recently unveiled the 'Australia Festival' across all LuLu hypermarkets in the UAE. The festival will run until September 20. In collaboration with Austrade, the commercial division of the Australian embassy, this festival has been meticulously organised with the goal of promoting Australian products in the UAE market.
The week-long festival was inaugurated at LuLu Hypermarket, Khalidiyah Mall, Abu Dhabi, by Warren King, the deputy ambassador of Australia to the UAE, in the presence of Ashraf Ali M A, executive director of LuLu Group, other dignitaries from LuLu Group, officials from Austrade, and Australian business associations operating within the UAE.
The main highlight of the festival is to promote an exclusive range of imported goods in different segments, such as fresh meats, groceries, chilled and dairy items, cheese, almonds, and a diverse selection of fresh fruits and vegetables through all the LuLu Hypermarkets in the UAE.
During his address at the inaugural ceremony, King remarked, "The UAE is a strategic export market for Australian firms looking to diversify their global links. Australia is committed to supporting sustainable global food supply chains. The Lulu Group is a key partner in the region, bringing a diverse range of premium, organic Australian produce to consumers in the UAE."
Ashraf Ali M A added: "At LuLu, excellence has always been our guiding principle, and we've taken a strategic step by establishing our sourcing office in Australia. This initiative underscores our dedication to providing a diverse and premium range of products from Australia to our customers across LuLu hypermarkets in the GCC."
Searching for the perfect fit among the many recruitment agencies in Dubai can often feel like looking for a needle in a haystack
The event concluded with lots of happiness on the faces of delivery riders
Dr Rao's commitment to advancing medical care underscores his vision of making quality healthcare accessible to all
MP3 files offer quality audio playback in a compressed format, saving storage space on your devices
As the industry continues to evolve with further tech advancements, the cloud will become an integral factor in staying competitive in this new insurance landscape
Seeds for the Future, sponsored by Huawei and ignited by Purpose in Motion, announce an exclusive Demo Day event on Thursday
Guests can expect a spectacular showcase of the latest trends and styles, promising an unforgettable experience in the heart of Dubai
At the convocation ceremony, 294 students from various academic backgrounds received their degrees