LuLu hosts ‘Indonesia Festival’; ends week-long promotion on high note

The event concluded with lots of happiness on the faces of delivery riders
LuLu Hypermarket recently hosted the launch of the Indonesia Festival at Mushrif Mall, Abu Dhabi. The festival was inaugurated by Husin Bagis, Ambassador of The Republic of Indonesia, at LuLu Hypermarket, Mushrif Mall, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Saifee Rupawala, CEO of LuLu Group, and Saleem VI, COO of LuLu Group.
The week-long promotion which began on September 7, offered shoppers a wide variety of Indonesian products. This included fresh vegetables and fruits, an impressive array of Indonesian food items such as classic instant noodles, pineapples, spices, and popular snacks like chocolates, wafers, candies, coffee, packaged sports drinks and the renowned Nabisco biscuits. The festival also offered non-food items, including plastic household goods and high-quality office copy paper from Indonesia.
Bagis said: “The Indonesian Festival held in Lulu Hypermarket Mushrif is an effort, a part of our gastro-diplomacy, cultural diplomacy, and economic diplomacy, to promote Indonesian products to people living in the UAE including Emiratis and expatriates. The festival not just showcased raw food but also special cooked food from Indonesia, also known as Nusantara Food.”
During the launch ceremony, Rupawala said: “We are pleased to introduce shoppers to Indonesian food and non-food products. Currently, we operate six hypermarkets in Indonesia, as well as a major sourcing office. Our commitment to providing our shoppers with affordable shopping remains steadfast at LuLu Hypermarkets, and we are deeply grateful for the trust Indonesia has placed in us.”
LuLu is well-known for hosting annual country festivals that showcase international cuisines and allows shoppers to experience different cultures through food.
The event concluded with lots of happiness on the faces of delivery riders
Dr Rao's commitment to advancing medical care underscores his vision of making quality healthcare accessible to all
MP3 files offer quality audio playback in a compressed format, saving storage space on your devices
As the industry continues to evolve with further tech advancements, the cloud will become an integral factor in staying competitive in this new insurance landscape
Seeds for the Future, sponsored by Huawei and ignited by Purpose in Motion, announce an exclusive Demo Day event on Thursday
Guests can expect a spectacular showcase of the latest trends and styles, promising an unforgettable experience in the heart of Dubai
At the convocation ceremony, 294 students from various academic backgrounds received their degrees
To add to the glorious achievements of Xpatzhub, yet another exceptionally successful Fashion Fiesta event was hosted by Xpatzhub on August 27 at Copthorne Lakeview Hotel DIP