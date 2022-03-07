Lulu Group launches new hypermarket in DIP

Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 11:42 AM

Top retailer, Lulu Group is setting an ambitious and aggressive expansion pace globally and this is especially true in the heart of the Middle East, Dubai, where the 225th LuLu Hypermarket was opened in Dubai Investment Park (DIP 1).

The new store was inaugurated by Omar Al Mesmar, general manager of Dubai Investments Park, in the presence of the LuLu Group chairman and managing director, Yusuff Ali M A, the executive director, Ashraf Ali M A, and the director Salim M A along with other LuLu top officials.

Yusuff Ali said: “We are very happy to open our latest branch of the Lulu Hypermarket and as a leading UAE-born global brand, we believe in setting the standard for business excellence and leading the national progress. This new hypermarket will cater to the needs of the people who are living in interior areas of the Emirate, thereby contributing to the development of the economy.”

“Now that we have already established ourselves firmly in the main business cities in various countries, our plan now is to branch out to new communities and suburbs in Dubai to take world-class shopping nearer to the people rather than making them travel to farther places,” Yusuff Ali added.

The sprawling 100,000 sq ft hypermarket will feature a full-fledged supermarket section and the popular LuLu Connect digital and electronics store featuring the latest gadgets and brands. This will bring a new retail experience to the fast-developing DIP area, which is a premier residential and business destination with a city-within-a-city concept of world-class infrastructures and facilities for a spectrum of industries.