LuLu Group expands private label product range

Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Group and Alan Smith, CEO, Aghthia Group signing the MOU in the presence of Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Yusuff Ali M A, Chairman of Lulu Group, Muhammed Ghanem Al Mansori, Deputy CEO, Al Foah and Mubarak Al Mansori, Chief Human Capital and Corporate Service Officer, Aghthia Group on the side-lines of SIAL Abu Dhabi.

In a move to strengthen its own label and underscore food security in the region, leading retailer, LuLu Group launched its latest product categories in collaboration with world-class brands and leading manufacturers.

The region’s top food industry exhibition, SIAL 2021 was inaugurated by Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, minister of tolerance and coexistence in Abu Dhabi in which the brand signed MOUs (memorandum of understanding) and launched many food products in association with Abu Dhabi producer Elite Agro, Jordan-based food tech giant Nabil Foods which is now part of Agthia Group and international conglomerate The Walt Disney Company.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Yusuff Ali M A, Chairman of Lulu Group and other officials with the newly lunched Lulu private label products.

The MOU signing and products launches were done in the presence of Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and other top officials. LuLu officials present during the ceremonies were Saifee Rupawala CEO, Ashraf Ali MA, executive director, Saleem VI, COO and other officials.

MA Yusuffali, chairman, Lulu Group, said: “We are seeing robust growth for private label products in our stores across the region and we are investing heavily to further grow the range and offerings. This also helps us support the food security initiatives of the UAE. SIAL ME is an important event for us to showcase the strength of Abu Dhabi and meet key stakeholders and explore global markets”.

The highlight was the launch of region’s first private labelled ‘LuLu’ branded fresh milk and dairy products with goodness of ‘proudly made in the UAE’ products.

Expanding its presence in the popular ready-to-cook category, LuLu Group announced its partnership with Nabil Foods, a Jordan based food tech giant and a part of Agthia Group, the region’s leading food and beverage company. As per the MOU signed today Nabeel will produce chicken nuggets, tempura, seasoned snacks like shish tawouk, lemon and pepper chicken breast, kubbeh, beef shawarma, kufta and Arabic-flavored beef and halloumi cheese samosa under LuLU brand for sale across the region.

Lulu also launched exclusively range of ready-to-eat frozen goods, pastas, and paper products with Walt Disney popular characters such as Avengers, Spiderman, etc. These are targeted at kids and children’s range of products.

LuLu has been focusing on private label products across many categories in its hypermarkets across the MENA region. Currently, there are more than 2,500 different products under the LuLu private label brand.