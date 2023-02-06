Lulu Group CEO honoured with Business Excellence Award 2023

Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Group being honoured with the Business Excellence Award 2023 by ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter chairman John George and vice-chairman Krishnan NV.

Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 3:05 PM

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) – Abu Dhabi Chapter held its 34th Annual International Seminar and award ceremony, themed as 'Transformation Redefined — Possibilities Infinite' at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Abu Dhabi.

Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Group was honoured with the Business Excellence Award 2023 during the seminar in the presence of top business leaders, govt officials and ICAI members. The Chapter has been hosting the Annual International Seminar in Abu Dhabi for the last three decades. The Annual Seminar is expected to be attended by over 800 participants from the UAE, India and across the globe.

Rupawala has been with Lulu Group for almost four decades. He was selected for this prestigious award in recognition of his immense contributions to business community and for his outstanding leadership, innovative business strategies, and commitment to excellence in the corporate world.

Under his guidance, Lulu Group has grown into one of the leading companies in the region, with a strong reputation for quality, reliability, and excellence. His vision and determination have helped the company to expand and diversify its operations, making it a major player in the retail, real estate, and hospitality sectors.

The ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter praised Rupawala's contributions to the business community and his dedication to promoting sustainable development and ethical business practices. He has set an example for others to follow, inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs and leaders in the region.