LuLu Group bags most admired retail company award

Salim MA, director of LuLu Group along with James Varghese, V Nandakumar and Thamban KP, receiving the RetailME Award from Mohammed Iqbal Alawi, chairman of Saudi Red Sea Markets, Saudi Arabia.

Published: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 4:57 PM Last updated: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 4:59 PM

The annual RetailME Awards for top retail organisations and brands were presented in a glittering ceremony during the Middle East retail forum, which is the biggest event in the retail industry, where global leaders come together to discuss, showcase and launch new innovative initiatives in the retail sector.

The awards recognised the achievements of retailers from the region who have dared to think out of the box and bring innovative retail concepts and experiences equipped with emerging technologies and data that the world has access to today. Over 135+ nominations were received from retailers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Egypt and more. All nominations were reviewed by a distinguished panel of global expert jury members. More than 35 awards were given to retail leaders from different companies across the region

The leading hypermarket and supermarket chain LuLu Group was awarded the 'Most Admired Retail Company of the year'. LuLu was selected for this top honour in recognition of its immense contribution to all aspects of retailing right from store layouts, product range, operations excellence and geographical presence to adapting the latest tech innovations and marketing. The jury also highlighted the great role played by LuLu in the food security of the UAE as well as in the development of the whole retail industry in the region.

The other award winners in different categories included Apparel Group, 6thStreet.com, ENOC, Splash, Crocs, Aldo, Babyshop, Spinney’s, Homes R Us and Skechers.

LuLu Group also won two more awards:

* Most responsible retailer: In recognition of the various CSR and community initiatives of the group throughout the year.

* Top omnichannel retailer: For being the best Retail brand which offers both Online and Offline shopping experiences to more than 1.6 million shoppers daily across the region.

LuLu Group has almost 250 hypermarkets, supermarkets and shopping malls in 10 countries and owns sourcing operations in 26 countries, employing more than 60,000 staff and serving almost 1.6 million shoppers daily.