LuLu Group announces comprehensive Ramadan readiness plan

As the Middle East prepares for Ramadan — the region’s largest and most significant shopping season — LuLu Group has unveiled its comprehensive Ramadan readiness strategy, reinforcing its commitment to uninterrupted supply, price stability, and enhanced omnichannel accessibility for millions of shoppers across the region.

With sourcing offices in 27 countries worldwide, LuLu’s global procurement network has ensured seamless availability of essential food products including rice, flour, sugar, cooking oil, fresh produce, meat, poultry, and dates. Advanced planning and close collaboration with international and regional suppliers have enabled the Group to secure competitive pricing while maintaining strong inventory flows throughout the holy month.

In line with its long-standing commitment to affordability, LuLu will continue to maintain fair and stable pricing on everyday essentials, helping families manage their Ramadan expenses with confidence. The group will also roll out discounts of up to 65 per cent across a wide range of categories including grocery, fresh food, fashion, home décor, electronics, and home appliances. These offers will be promoted through regular offer booklets, digital campaigns, social media platforms, and in-store activations across all markets.

This year, LuLu is placing special emphasis on its omnichannel strategy, strengthening its e-commerce platforms to ensure seamless online ordering, home delivery, and click-and-collect services. Customers can enjoy Ramadan promotions both in-store and online, supported by exclusive digital offers and enhanced app-based shopping experiences.

Ashraf Ali M A, executive director, LuLu Group, said: "Ramadan is a deeply significant period for families across our region, and we approach it with strong preparation, responsibility, and commitment. With sourcing offices in 26 countries and a robust supply chain infrastructure, we have ensured uninterrupted availability of essential products at competitive prices. Our priority remains price stability and value."

To celebrate the spirit of community and take advantage of the pleasant evening weather, LuLu will also introduce special Ramadan Night Souq activations across select locations, creating vibrant family-friendly spaces featuring curated food, festive assortments, and engaging experiences.

Customers can choose from specially curated Iftar and Suhoor boxes, Ramadan Grocery Kits, premium fruit baskets, and festive gifting options. LuLu’s central production kitchens will prepare fresh Arabic grills and Ramadan meal combinations daily, adhering to the highest standards of hygiene and food safety.

Special initiatives such as the Healthy Ramadan campaign, Dates Festival, and Sweet Treats promotions will further enhance the seasonal offering. Exclusive bank promotions, Ramadan gift cards, and tailored campaigns for LuLu’s Happiness loyalty members will provide additional value and rewards during the Holy Month.