LuLu Financial Holdings celebrates milestone with 350th global customer engagement centre

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 1:21 PM

LuLu Financial Holdings, a leading global financial services provider, opened its 350th global customer engagement centre in Dubai on Tuesday.

This milestone highlights the company's rapid growth and the success of its omnichannel strategy, which seamlessly integrates physical and digital platforms to offer an exceptional cross-border payment experience. The new customer engagement centre was also the 135th under LuLu Exchange, the company’s UAE division.

The 350th global customer engagement centre at Satwa, Dubai, was inaugurated by Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the UAE. The inauguration taking place on the eve of the Philippines Independence Day lent added significance to the occasion, with the company dedicating the milestone ceremony to the Filipino community.

“It is a pleasure to be part of the inauguration of LuLu Financial Exchange’s 350th global customer engagement center here in Dubai, particularly as it coincides with the eve of the Philippines Independence Day,” said Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver.

“This event not only marks a significant milestone for LuLu Financial Holdings but also underscores the enduring and growing bond between the company and the Filipino community.” "The inauguration of our 350th branch in Dubai represents a significant milestone in our journey of growth and innovation,” said Adeeb Ahamed, managing director of LuLu Financial Holdings. “Our growth is a clear indicator that our approach is resonating with customers. We remain committed to innovation and excellence, providing our customers with reliable and convenient financial solutions."

Since its inception in 2009, LuLu Financial Holdings has expanded to a global presence with operations in over 10 countries. The company is now at the forefront of the digital transformation of the financial services sector through its offerings such as the LuLu Money App, the company’s flagship digital payments solution, which has consistently been ranked among the top remittance apps in UAE.