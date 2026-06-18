LuLu Financial Holdings' Adeeb Ahamed appointed to The Wall Street Journal CEO Council

Adeeb Ahamed, managing director of LuLu Financial Holdings, has been appointed to The Wall Street Journal CEO Council, an invitation-only network of business leaders convened by the WSJ Leadership Institute.

The appointment was announced during the CEO Council Summit held in London on June 9-10, which brought together senior executives from across industries to discuss the global economic outlook, leadership, innovation, technology and geopolitics. The summit serves as one of the flagship gatherings of the CEO Council community and attracts leaders from some of the world's most influential companies and institutions.

As a member of the CEO Council, Adeeb will join a global network of chief executives and business leaders who engage in ongoing discussions on the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of business. Through a series of summits, peer forums and leadership exchanges, members contribute perspectives on issues ranging from economic growth and technological transformation to corporate leadership and resilience in an increasingly complex world.

Commenting on the appointment, Adeeb Ahamed said: “I am honoured to join The Wall Street Journal CEO Council and contribute to a community of leaders focused on navigating the profound changes reshaping the global economy. At a time when technology, demographics and geopolitics are redefining how businesses operate, the ability to engage with perspectives and participate in meaningful dialogue has never been more important. I look forward to sharing insights from the markets and communities we serve.”

Adeeb is the managing director of LuLu Financial Holdings, one of the leading financial services groups operating across the GCC, Indian subcontinent and Asia-Pacific region. Under his leadership, the Group has expanded its footprint across multiple markets while investing in digital innovation, cross-border payments, foreign exchange and financial inclusion initiatives.

Beyond his role at LuLu Financial Holdings, he is a prominent voice on issues relating to financial inclusion, migration-linked economies, digital transformation and cross-border commerce. He currently serves as Chair of the FICCI Arab Council and regularly participates in international forums focused on business, technology and economic cooperation.

His appointment to The Wall Street Journal CEO Council reflects the growing relevance of perspectives from emerging markets and the increasing importance of cross-border financial ecosystems in the global economy.

The WSJ Leadership Institute's CEO Council is an invitation-only community designed to facilitate dialogue among senior executives through exclusive events, peer-to-peer exchanges and discussions on the issues shaping business and society.