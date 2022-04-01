LuLu Financial Group MD Adeeb Ahamed gets Bahrain Golden Visa

Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 5:23 PM

Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain, has honoured Adeeb Ahamed, managing director of LuLu Financial Group, with Bahrain Golden Visa recently.

“I am humbled and delighted to receive this honour today. I thank His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, and the government and people of Bahrain for bestowing this recognition on me,” Ahamed said.

Launched in February this year, the golden residency visa for non-Bahrainis is part of the country’s economic recovery plan to attract global talent and boost investment to Bahrain.

“The Golden Visa is a benchmark of recognition that will boost Bahrain’s image as a business hub in traditional and new-age sectors,” Ahamed added.