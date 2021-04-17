- EVENTS
LuLu expands with new hypermarket and e-commerce fulfillment centre
LuLu has further strengthened its presence in Dubai with the opening of its hypermarket at Silicon Central Mall, the newest retail and lifestyle destination located at the heart of Dubai Silicon Oasis’ integrated free zone technology park.
Dr Juma Al Matrooshi, deputy CEO of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, officially inaugurated the LuLu Hypermarket, in the presence of Ashraf Ali MA, executive director of LuLu Group, and other officials. LuLu’s exclusive fulfillment centre in Al Quoz, Dubai was also inaugurated.
Increasing the group’s store count to 209 globally, the new two-level store covers a total built-up area of 184,000 square feet with a full-fledged supermarket and department store. It will serve the premium community within its catchment area, as it is strategically located in close proximity to residential communities.
Dr Matrooshi said: “This opening is testament to the continuously evolving landscape at Dubai Silicon Oasis that attracts mega projects and investors from across industries. ”
To better support its online shopping operations and widen its reach, the 60,000 square-foot state-of-the-art logistics centre will house top-rated facilities and smart warehousing devices that organise and store all product categories, from fresh and frozen foods to other non-grocery products. This fulfillment centre has temperature-controlled spaces and food preparation amenities for safe and hygienic food handling.
Ali said: “We are proud to launch the group’s third fulfillment centre in the world. This new logistics hub will definitely strengthen our regional operations with safe, convenient, and faster service in organising orders. We are also working hand in hand with our global contact centre in India for customer service support pers, as we expect a significant increase in the coming months.”
