Lulu expands its presence in  Dubai; opens new hypermarket at Moopans Mall in Oud al Muteena

Further expanding its retail presence in the UAE, Lulu has opened a new hypermarket at Moopans Mall in Oud Al Muteena, Dubai.

The new store was inaugurated by Sayed Ismail Al Hashemi, chief executive officer of the Institutional Support Services Sector at Dubai Municipality, in the presence of Yusuffali M.A., chairman of Lulu Group. The new hypermarket marks Lulu’s 291st store in the GCC and 127th in the UAE, further strengthening its retail network across the region.

“As the UAE continues to grow, we are further strengthening our retail presence to serve more communities, including those on the outskirts of major cities. Several new projects are also in the pipeline, including seven in the Dubai region,” said Yusuffali M.A.

Spanning 40,000 square feet, the hypermarket offers a wide range of groceries, fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery products, fresh foods, hot meals and other daily essentials. The store also features dedicated sections for fashion accessories, home appliances and electronics, providing customers with a convenient shopping experience under one roof.