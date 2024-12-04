LuLu Exchange partners with PromptTech Global to relaunch enhanced PromptTech Connect App, empowering UAE SMEs with seamless payroll and business solutions

PromptTech Global has partnered with LuLu Exchange, a leading financial services provider in the UAE, to relaunch the new and enhanced PromptTech Connect App.









The app’s updated version was successfully relaunched at GITEX Global 2024. This collaboration introduces innovative Wages Protection System (WPS) integration, enabling SMEs across the UAE to process payroll with greater efficiency and accuracy. By combining LuLu Exchange's financial expertise with PromptTech’s business solutions, the app now offers SMEs a simplified, streamlined method to manage WPS, eliminating the chaos of manual payroll processes.

The WPS integration within the PromptTech Connect App removes the need for businesses to complete complex payroll sheets and manually process payments. Now, with just a few taps, businesses can ensure timely, compliant wage payments. This partnership strengthens the app’s capability to offer comprehensive business solutions for SMEs by seamlessly combining payroll management with essential operational tools, such as ERP systems, accounting, and more.

The app relaunch was officiated by Shaiju Mohandas, deputy CEO of LuLu Exchange, alongside Joseph Cleetus, head of business transformation at LuLu Financial Holdings.

“At LuLu Exchange, we are dedicated to driving innovation in financial services that simplify and enhance the lives of our clients. Collaborating with a purpose-driven company like PromptTech allows us to bring transformative solutions, like the updated PromptTech Connect App, to the SME community. Together, we’re making financial management more accessible, efficient, and aligned with the needs of modern businesses,” said Mohandas. The event was graced by notable attendees, including Lalu Samuel, chairman of Kingston Investment Holdings Industries Group, and a prominent figure within the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Ashok Kurian Panjikaran, head of business development at SLC, IT-Kerala Startup Mission; Prajith Prabhakaran, director of startups at the High-Power IT Committee, Government of Kerala; and Vishnu V Nair, director of talent at the High-Power IT Committee, Government of Kerala. Aby Abraham, founder and executive director of PromptTech Global, emphasised the impact of the relaunch: “The updated PromptTech Connect App delivers enhanced customer support systems, enterprise solutions, and digital tools tailored to meet the dynamic needs of SMEs across various sectors.”

The PromptTech Connect App is available for download on both the App Store and Google Play, offers SMEs a versatile platform for managing payroll, business support services and integration of operations with technology — all within one streamlined system.