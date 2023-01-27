LuLu Exchange gifts grand prizes to mega winners of ‘Send Money Win a Home in Dubai’ promotion campaign

Winnera Brijal John Pallathusseriyil and Bagus Made Sutama with Thampi Sudarsanan, AVP and Shaiju Mohandas, GM, LuLu International Exchange at the grand prize distribution ceremony conducted in Dubai

by Anam Khan Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 10:00 AM Last updated: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 10:02 AM

LuLu Exchange, one of the leading money transfer service providers in the UAE, recently concluded the highly anticipated and exciting campaign, 'Send Money and Win A Home'. The promotion, which ran from October 1 to December 31, 2022, offered up an array of stellar prizes worth a total of Dh1 million, including the grand prizes of a home in Dubai and an Audi A3 car, as well as gold coins and gift vouchers for over 1000 customers.

The grand prize, a home in Dubai, was won by an Indian, Brijal John Pallathusseriyil, and the Audi A3 car was won by an Indonesian expat, Ida Bagus Made Sutama. The awards were presented to the winners at an exclusive mega event held on January 19 in Dubai.

Speaking about the campaign, Thampi Sudarsanan, assistant vice president of LuLu International Exchange, said: "We are thrilled that our 'Send Money and Win a Home' campaign has been such a resounding success. Through our marketing efforts and collective teamwork, we were able to bring in more customers to participate in the campaign, thus generating a tremendous response. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our customers who participated in the campaign and extend our warmest congratulations to the mega prize winners."

Adeeb Ahamed, MD - LuLu Financial Holdings, added: "At LuLu Exchange, we believe in going above and beyond for our customers, who have made us successful. Along with providing the best services, we also like to surprise and reward them with campaigns and gifts that show our appreciation for their loyalty. We are pleased to have been able to do that with this campaign, which helped realiSe the heartfelt dreams of our beloved customers."

Going ahead, LuLu Exchange, UAE, plans to conduct more exciting campaigns while continuing to offer superlative services to customers.