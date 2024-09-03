LuLu Exchange celebrates 15 years of customer centricity and innovation

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 4:50 PM

LuLu Exchange, a leading financial services provider in the UAE, celebrated its 15th anniversary at Al Wahda Mall on Monday, marking a significant milestone in its journey of customer centricity and innovation.

In a grand celebration at their very first branch at Al Wahda Mall, LuLu Exchange honoured loyal patrons who have journeyed with the institution since its inception. These customers were recognized not just for their loyalty but also for their role in shaping the services that LuLu Exchange offers today.

Monday’s celebration marked the latest milestone in a memorable journey that has seen LuLu Exchange rise to be one of the most trusted names in UAE’s cross-border payments space. From its humble beginnings in 2009, LuLu Exchange has expanded its footprint to 140 customer engagement centres across the UAE.

LuLu Exchange's rise over the years has been rooted in innovation, with its digital offerings revolutionizing the way remittances are sent from the UAE to other countries. The LuLu Money App, launched in 2017, has since grown into one of the UAE’s most preferred cross-border payments platforms, offering unparalleled convenience, security, and efficiency to its users. “Reflecting on our 15-year journey, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude,” said LuLu Financial Holdings Managing Director Adeeb Ahamed. “Our success has been driven by our unwavering commitment to digital transformation and leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional value to our customers. At the heart of our growth is a customer-centric approach, where every innovation is crafted with the end-user in mind.” “We've built a remarkable team of talented individuals who share our vision and passion for creating impactful experiences,” he added. “Together, we've not only transformed the financial landscape across multiple countries but also created a culture that values creativity, resilience, and empathy. This milestone is a testament to our dedication to innovation, our loyal customers, and our outstanding team who make our vision a reality every day.”

As LuLu Exchange embarks on a new stage of its journey, the company remains committed to leveraging innovation to provide customers with a seamless and secure cross-border payment experience.