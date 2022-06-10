LuLu celebrates ‘Let’s Eatalian’ on Italian National Day

Published: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 12:14 PM

It's time to visit again Italy in the aisles of LuLu Hypermarket as the popular ‘Let's Eatalian' gastronomic fest opens yet again, bringing the wholesome goodness of Italy’s delightful cuisine to all shoppers across all LuLu stores in the UAE, coinciding with the Italian National Day celebrations.

The festival, which celebrates Italian food, food products and gourmet culinary traditions, was inaugurated by Giuseppe Finocchiaro, consul-general of Italy in Dubai, Amedeo Scarpa, Italian trade commissioner to the UAE, in the presence of James Varghese, director of LuLu Dubai and Northern Emirates, Thamban KP, regional director of LuLu Dubai, and other senior LuLu officials at the Al Barsha hypermarket in Dubai today.

Keeping in mind the huge popularity and demand of Italian products in the Middle East, LuLu has recently opened their own sourcing and logistics hub in Lombardy Region of Milan, the Y International Italia SRL, in the Malpensa World Trade Centre, which will further boost the availability of high-quality Italian products at the most affordable prices across LuLu stores in the region.

After the previous round held in November 2021, the ‘Let’s Eatalian’ promotion campaign puts top-quality food and ingredients in the spotlight. Italian kitchen staples, such as high-quality condiments, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, organic pasta and coffee, canned foods, jams, other cupboard essentials and even new novelty treats like a range of vegetable-based burgers as well as ready-to-go pasta sauce will be promoted at special prices. Introducing more than 70 brands and 4,000 products, the festival will see the spotlight turn on a wide variety of excellent Italian cheeses, chocolate, fruit jams, sweet and savoury puff pastries, and Italian apples at special prices.

Shoppers can expect a range of high-quality premium ingredients like olives, pasta, rice, peeled tomatoes, and cakes prepared and sold under LuLu’s in-house label.

Shabu Abdul Majeed, retail director at LuLu Group, said: "This year, we are promoting over 55 popular brands and product-lines as well as 17 all-new ones, thanks to our new sourcing office in Milan, Italy which was opened earlier this year. With this exclusive promotion 'Let’s Eatalian’, we intend to double the amount of our Italian products in the coming years. Undoubtedly, Italian cuisine is one of the most popular in the world and in November 2021, when we last held this two-week festival, we saw a surge of demand in Italian products."

Scarpa said: "The UAE imported over 300 million euros worth of Italian agri-food products in 2021 registering a consistent increase of 15.65 per cent. Italy's food and beverage sector's exports crossed the threshold of €50 billion, reaching a value of €52 billion (+11 per cent as compared to 2020). The variety of Italian ingredients and food products that the LuLu 'Let's Eatalian' festival is showcasing confirms the popularity of the Italian cuisine in this region and in the UAE. The launch of the festival in the UAE takes forward LuLu Group's contribution to developing the economic ties between Italy and the MENA region, especially in the areas of food security and agri-business which the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) seeks to promote."

‘Let’s Eatalian’ is supported by the ITA in cooperation with the Embassy of Italy in the UAE and the consulate-general in Dubai. The campaign will run until June 15.