Lujaina Mohsin Darwish: Walking the talk on inclusive leadership

Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 9:14 PM

Lujaina Mohsin Darwish is one of the most admired business leaders in Oman.

She is the chairperson of infrastructure, technology, industrial and consumer solutions (ITICS) at Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC (MHD), one of the most trusted business houses in Oman.

She has been ranked 23rd amongst the top 50 most powerful businesswomen by Forbes Middle East in 2022. Under her leadership, MHD has seen phenomenal growth into newer categories and product lines over the years.

She was elected to the country’s consultative council – Majlis A’ Shuraa, one of only seven women to be elected since its inception, and holds the distinction of having been elected twice to this honorary position. In November 2015, she was appointed a member of the State Council (Upper House) by Royal Decree and is presently a member of the Council.

With an aim to increase women’s participation in all spheres of society, Darwish has worked towards laying a strong foundation for women’s sports in the Sultanate. She is a Board member of the Oman Olympic Committee, and the Oman Football Association, and Chairperson of the Women’s Football Committee.

The Sultanate’s newly formed women’s national football team has set its sights on making it big at the international level and hopes to represent Oman at the play at the World Cup someday.

“It is our dream to one day play at the World Cup, but these things take time, and we have just started out, so we need to take the evolution of our team forward step by step.” – quips Darwish.

Women’s empowerment has always been a subject very close to her heart. Her efforts at the National and Regional levels have been directed at uplifting, empowering, and inspiring women. She has recently been appointed to the board of the Arab International Women’s Forum, which works towards establishing gender-inclusive communities in the GCC states.

“The world has made great strides toward gender equality, but there is still a long way to go. A company's demographics should reflect not only the number of women working there but also the inclusion of women in the decision-making process,” says Darwish.

She has led by example and has advocated women’s inclusion at her organisation — MHD LLC, where, women are given ample opportunities to perform and prove their mettle. There are exclusive programs that mentor and groom exceptional women employees for leadership roles.

“Women have proved themselves as strong business leaders. With sharp business acumen and adaptive skill-sets, women have shattered stereotypes, broadened horizons, and inspired an entire generation of women to follow their dreams,” she continues.

Her amicable personality, coupled with a humane approach and clarity of vision has made her a sought-after counsel for several diplomatic, government, and social organisations. She is the Honorary President of the Oman-China Friendship Association, Oman-India Friendship Association, Oman-Turkey Friendship Association besides several others.

Darwish’s exemplary leadership and influence are the perfect examples of catalysts for transformational change, not just for Oman, but for the entire GCC region.