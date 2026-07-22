Lucidya introduces enterprise AI agent designed for Arabic-first businesses

Lucidya has introduced an Enterprise AI Agent designed for Arabic-first businesses, aiming to address long-standing challenges associated with deploying artificial intelligence across customer-facing operations in the Middle East and North Africa.

As organisations in the region expand the use of AI across sectors such as banking, insurance, telecommunications and government services, language accuracy and regulatory compliance have become central considerations. AI systems primarily trained on English-language datasets often struggle with Arabic dialects, colloquial expressions and mixed Arabic-English conversations, creating challenges for enterprises seeking to automate customer interactions.

Lucidya's new platform has been developed specifically for regional enterprises, supporting more than 15 Arabic dialects, including slang and code-switched conversations, while achieving more than 92 per cent language understanding accuracy. The AI agent is designed to manage complete customer interactions by interpreting requests, making multi-step decisions, executing tasks across enterprise systems and resolving cases without requiring continuous human involvement.

The platform also incorporates governance measures designed for organisations operating in regulated industries. Requests involving refunds, account modifications or other sensitive customer journeys can be configured to require human approval before completion. Every action performed by the AI agent is recorded through audit logs, with rollback capabilities, approval workflows and role-based access controls integrated into the system.

"The AI experimentation phase is over in MENA. Enterprises are now operationalising AI at scale," said Abdullah Asiri, CEO and Founder of Lucidya. "Organisations across the region are looking for AI systems that understand local languages, cultural context and regulatory requirements while maintaining transparency and accountability throughout customer interactions."

According to Lucidya, the platform enables businesses to manage thousands of customer conversations simultaneously while operating around the clock. In one deployment within the insurance sector, the company reported that 85 per cent of customer cases were resolved without human intervention, reducing manual workload by more than 6,000 agent hours and improving operational efficiency.

The launch comes as enterprises across the Gulf continue investing in digital transformation initiatives, with increasing attention on AI systems capable of supporting regional languages and meeting evolving compliance standards. Organisations are also placing greater emphasis on governance frameworks that allow AI to operate within clearly defined controls while maintaining oversight of customer-facing decisions.

For more details, visit Lucidya’s official website.