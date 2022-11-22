LUC celebrates graduates of 2022; unveils new learning portal for students

Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 11:40 AM Last updated: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 11:47 AM

Learners University College (LUC) held its prestigious convocation ceremony on October 8 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dubai. This year the theme of the convocation was centred on those who have helped graduates reach their goals — family and friends.

A total of 250 students graduated across various undergraduate and postgraduate programs, such as business administration, global leadership and management, supply chain management, human resources, finance, marketing, and luxury management. Over 400 people including students, family members, friends, faculty, and staff attended the convocation ceremony.

The event was presided over by Dr Al Khalafalla, former chairman of the board of directors of the Humpty Dumpty Institute, New York, and the strategic affairs advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bahrain. Sharing his experience in public policy and cross-cultural dialogue, he said: “Don't spend so much time trying to choose the perfect opportunity, that you miss the right opportunity. Its important to recognise that there will be failures, but you will learn from your mistakes and the mistakes of others."

Dr Massimiliano Bracalé, president of the Swiss School of Management encouraged the graduates and said: “Tonight is your night because you are the new leaders of your generation. You will do a better job than what my generation did. You will make it.”

Dr Krishna Mohan Dixit, vice-chancellor of Singhania University commended the graduates for a great job. The other distinguished guests who attended included Dr Serena Magnanti, vice-president of the Swiss School of Management, and Alexander Borg, board member and head of MENA at IoSCM, UK.

Wynona Lizza Reyes received the president's medal from the Swiss School of Management for outstanding academic performance and leadership. He said: "The MBA programme at Learners University College opened doors of opportunities that I wasn't exposed to before. They nurture students not just to excel academically but also, to become future leaders and contribute to our community, and I am so proud to have completed my master’s degree from this school."

Unveiling the new LMS

LUC notched it up by introducing its state-of-the-art learning management system (LMS) which is poised to deliver dynamic and engaging learning experiences. The platform promotes learning outcomes through self-paced learning and constant monitoring of learners’ progress by mentors. The LMS is based on a hybrid learning approach that accommodates both online and offline modes.

LUC — The B-School for managers

For working professionals targeting high-growth careers in the UAE, LUC offers the best study while you work and hybrid MBA programmes.

Schedule a free career consultation with one of our admission consultants. Call 600527221 or +971585360211 or visit www.learnersuae.com