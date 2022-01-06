Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir meets DP World Chairman in Dubai

Designed to cater to a diverse customer base, the brands will highlight both traditional and contemporary designs fit for varied age groups.
KT Network5 days ago
The lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha today met the chairman of DP World, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem in Dubai to discuss the opportunities and potential areas of collaboration between the government of Jammu and Kashmir and DP World, a Dubai-based company specialising in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services, and free trade zones.
To know more about India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, visit: www.indiaexpo2020.com/ or to know more about Expo 2020 Dubai, visit: www.expo2020dubai.com/en
Designed to cater to a diverse customer base, the brands will highlight both traditional and contemporary designs fit for varied age groups.
KT Network5 days ago
We feel these sectors are the future of the Indian ICT manufacturing and exports when great transformation is undergoing in the global ICT markets.
KT Network5 days ago
Armed with an enormous 4300 mAh long life battery, the Honor 50 lite, keeps users powered throughout the day on a single charge.
KT Network5 days ago
The accreditation was conducted by Skytrax.
KT Network5 days ago