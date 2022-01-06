Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir meets DP World Chairman in Dubai

The lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha today met the chairman of DP World, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem in Dubai to discuss the opportunities and potential areas of collaboration between the government of Jammu and Kashmir and DP World, a Dubai-based company specialising in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services, and free trade zones.

