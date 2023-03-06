Loulou Foundation honoured with the NODRA Award at the MENA Rare Diseases annual meeting

Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 4:55 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 4:58 PM

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and patron of the MENA Rare Diseases annual Meeting 2023, presented the ‘Outstanding Achievement for Rare Diseases Award’ (Nodra Award) to the Loulou Foundation for its advancement of research into rare diseases and genomic medicine.

The Loulou Foundation has made over 90 research grant awards, supporting more than 60 primary investigators and over 200 scientists in 11 countries across four continents around the world.

Majid Jafar, co-founder of the Loulou Foundation, said: “The Loulou Foundation is honoured to receive this award at the MENA Organisation for Rare Diseases annual meeting. This important conference is a testament to the UAE’s support for patients with rare diseases and their families. With advances in research and genomic medicine, more advanced treatment options are now becoming a reality. And through collaborations with governments, private and public sectors and bringing international experts together, we pave the way towards improving patient outcomes and future prospects for those living with rare diseases in the UAE and worldwide.”

Rare diseases affect only a few people, but 7,000 rare diseases affect over 350 million worldwide – more than cancer, malaria and tuberculosis combined.

The first MENA Rare Disease annual meeting conference brought together medical experts. More than 100 expert speakers delivered symposiums and workshops on rare diseases in various clinical fields, including cardiology, pulmonary, neurology, oncology, metabolic, endocrine, paediatrics and genetics.