Louis Philippe expands global footprint with 2nd store launch in Dubai

Louis Philippe, the iconic menswear brand celebrated for its timeless elegance and sartorial finesse, has expanded its international footprint with the launch of its second exclusive store in Dubai. Located on the 1st Floor of BurJuman Mall, the 1,185 sq. ft.+ store was inaugurated by Vishak Kumar, CEO, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited and franchise partner Mahesh Pattabhiraman, executive director, Kalyan Silks. The opening marks a significant milestone in the brand’s global growth journey, bringing its signature blend of style, substance, and sophistication to the Middle East.

This expansion comes at a time when the UAE continues to assert its place as a fashion-forward, culturally rich destination, home to a new generation of consumers who value design integrity, global perspectives, and a heightened sense of personal style. Thoughtfully designed and distinctly styled, the new store reflects Louis Philippe’s evolving aesthetic — marked by clean lines, modern classics, and a refined point of view. Its presence in the region addresses the growing demand for a contemporary menswear wardrobe rooted in quality, confidence, and enduring appeal.

Commenting on the launch, Kumar said: "Louis Philippe’s entry into the Middle East has been met with an overwhelming response, reaffirming the brand’s global relevance and strong fashion equity. The launch of our second store in Dubai is not just an expansion, it’s a strategic step in building a long-term presence in a market that truly values elevated design and premium craftsmanship. The Middle East remains a priority in our international roadmap, and we are committed to scaling with purpose, consistency, and a fashion-first mindset."

Pattabhiraman added: "Our association with Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited continues to grow from strength to strength, and we are proud to be partners in bringing some of India’s most respected fashion brands to the Middle East. Louis Philippe, in particular, brings a distinct voice in premium menswear — one that combines legacy, craftsmanship, and a contemporary design sensibility that resonates deeply with today’s style-conscious consumer in the UAE."

The store offers Louis Philippe’s complete lifestyle range, from sharp workwear and polished occasion wear to relaxed, off-duty essentials — thoughtfully curated for the modern man. Signature collections emphasise effortless casualwear, elevated day-to-evening dressing, and refined festive selections. From soft linen shirts and crisp polos to structured separates and elegant evening layers, each piece reflects the brand’s globally relevant design language and confident aesthetic.

New arrivals will be introduced regularly, keeping the assortment fresh and aligned with international trends. With each new collection, Louis Philippe continues to offer a menswear experience that balances versatility, quality and quiet sophistication.

With this launch, the brand deepens its international narrative — one shaped by legacy, modern expression and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Dubai marks an important chapter in Louis Philippe’s global journey, as it continues to bring its signature vision of contemporary elegance to new style destinations.