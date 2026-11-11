Lotusia Group acquires Dubai-based OTC Business Services in seven-figure deal

Lotusia Group, the Singapore-headquartered provider of international company formation and corporate services, has completed its takeover of OTC Business Services (OTC), the flagship corporate services business developed by MNA Ventures.

The acquisition marks Lotusia Group’s entry into the UAE corporate services market and lays the foundation for Lotusia in UAE.

OTC brings an established business, local market knowledge and more than 15 years of experience supporting entrepreneurs, investors and companies. Its work in business setup and corporate services has helped clients navigate the practical demands of establishing and operating in the UAE.

For Lotusia Group, the acquisition provides a foundation for growth in the UAE. The group already supports businesses with company incorporation and corporate services across international markets. Lotusia’s UAE operations intend to connect that international experience with OTC’s knowledge of the UAE business environment.

Lotusia will focus on helping founders and established companies set up, operate and grow in the UAE. Its corporate services offering will bring together company formation, ongoing business support and practical guidance for clients managing activities across borders. Lotusia Group will lead the direction, daily operations and execution of the UAE Business.

As part of the acquisition, OTC & Partners (OTC&P), the Dubai-based legal consultancy, is set to be rebranded as Lotusia Law, bringing its established expertise across corporate, commercial, regulatory and cross-border matters into the wider Lotusia business in the UAE. The integration marks a defining step for Lotusia’s expansion into the UAE, by uniting legal advisory and corporate services within a more sophisticated and cohesive service model under the Lotusia name, giving the business the scale, depth and strategic strength to address the full spectrum of client requirements.

The takeover reflects Lotusia Group’s commitment to the UAE as a market for international business. With an established local foundation and the group’s wider network, Lotusia’s UAE operations are positioned to support companies entering the country as well as UAE-based businesses pursuing opportunities abroad.

Further details of Lotusia’s UAE services and launch will be announced in due course.