Lotusia Group acquires Dubai-based OTC Business Services in seven-figure deal

Acquisition brings OTC’s established UAE experience into Lotusia Group’s international network and lays the foundation for Lotusia in UAE

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 11 Nov 2026, 5:14 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Lotusia Group, the Singapore-headquartered provider of international company formation and corporate services, has completed its takeover of OTC Business Services (OTC), the flagship corporate services business developed by MNA Ventures.

The acquisition marks Lotusia Group’s entry into the UAE corporate services market and lays the foundation for Lotusia in UAE.

Recommended For You

Lulu Group says will not withdraw defamation cases despite public apology

Lulu Group says will not withdraw defamation cases despite public apology

Saudi authorities issue brief warning for 'hostile aerial threat' in Riyadh

Saudi authorities issue brief warning for 'hostile aerial threat' in Riyadh

Attack in UAE waters: Adnoc says vessel damaged; response efforts ongoing

Attack in UAE waters: Adnoc says vessel damaged; response efforts ongoing

Attack in UAE waters: Adnoc says vessel damaged; response efforts ongoing

Attack in UAE waters: Adnoc says vessel damaged; response efforts ongoing

UAE National Day holidays: How to use annual leave to get 5-day break

UAE National Day holidays: How to use annual leave to get 5-day break

 

OTC brings an established business, local market knowledge and more than 15 years of experience supporting entrepreneurs, investors and companies. Its work in business setup and corporate services has helped clients navigate the practical demands of establishing and operating in the UAE. 

For Lotusia Group, the acquisition provides a foundation for growth in the UAE. The group already supports businesses with company incorporation and corporate services across international markets. Lotusia’s UAE operations intend to connect that international experience with OTC’s knowledge of the UAE business environment.

Lotusia will focus on helping founders and established companies set up, operate and grow in the UAE. Its corporate services offering will bring together company formation, ongoing business support and practical guidance for clients managing activities across borders. Lotusia Group will lead the direction, daily operations and execution of the UAE Business.

 As part of the acquisition, OTC & Partners (OTC&P), the Dubai-based legal consultancy, is set to be rebranded as Lotusia Law, bringing its established expertise across corporate, commercial, regulatory and cross-border matters into the wider Lotusia business in the UAE. The integration marks a defining step for Lotusia’s expansion into the UAE, by uniting legal advisory and corporate services within a more sophisticated and cohesive service model under the Lotusia name, giving the business the scale, depth and strategic strength to address the full spectrum of client requirements.

The takeover reflects Lotusia Group’s commitment to the UAE as a market for international business. With an established local foundation and the group’s wider network, Lotusia’s UAE operations are positioned to support companies entering the country as well as UAE-based businesses pursuing opportunities abroad. 

Further details of Lotusia’s UAE services and launch will be announced in due course.


MOST POPULAR

1

Attack in UAE waters: Adnoc says vessel damaged; response efforts ongoing

2

Lulu Group says will not withdraw defamation cases despite public apology

3

UAE braces for heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas till November 12

4

Ships in Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz struck by projectiles

5

Indian expat leaves Dubai after 50 years on the exact date he first arrived