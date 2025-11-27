London Business School publishes case study on Floward, unveiled at Riyadh launch event

Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and the UK, proudly announces the publication of a new case study by London Business School (LBS), officially unveiled during the School’s launch event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of Dr Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister of Commerce, and attended by senior leaders from across the public and private sectors, distinguished faculty, and LBS alumni. The event marked the School’s formal establishment in the Kingdom and underscored the deepening ties between LBS and Saudi Arabia’s evolving business and innovation landscape.

During the event, LBS introduced Floward’s case study in a dedicated panel featuring Floward chairman and CEO, Abdulaziz B Al Loughani, and Impact46 CEO, Abdulaziz Al-Omran, one of Floward’s early investors. The discussion was moderated by Professor Luisa Alemany, who authored the case study.

The case explores Floward’s journey from a regional startup to a fast-growing e-commerce leader, highlighting the company’s strategic decisions, operational model, culture of innovation, and its role in redefining the gifting experience across its markets.

Al Loughani, said: "It is a proud moment for all of us at Floward, and especially for me as an LBS alumnus. Having our story taught within an academic context by an institution that shaped my own leadership journey reflects both how far we’ve come and how committed we are to continuous learning, innovation, and growth. I am grateful to Professor Alemany, to our partners, and to the entire LBS community for this recognition. Our team members are the true drivers of our success — this recognition is as much their story as it is the company’s."

Impact46 CEO Abdulaziz Al-Omran also underscored the longstanding partnership between the two organisations, highlighting the importance of investor–founder collaboration in enabling innovation in the region.

The launch of the case study contributes to LBS’s broader efforts to support business leadership and knowledge exchange in Saudi Arabia, aligning with the Kingdom’s transformation goals and its vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.

For more information, visit: www.floward.com