Logo contest for 50th year of UAE-Japan relations

Japan and UAE will celebrate the 50th anniversary of establishing their diplomatic relationship. Both countries will conduct a variety of collaborative events to celebrate their shared accomplishments and build opportunities for further cooperation. The public is invited to submit designs for the anniversary logo, which will be used to promote the events.

Overview

• Submissions are welcome from anyone regardless of nationality, age, or place of residence.

• Submissions deadline is May 17.

• Submit the logo by email to japan-uae50@mofa.go.jp.

• The UAE and Japan governments will evaluate submissions and select the best one.

• Results will be announced on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Embassy of Japan in the UAE, and the UAE Government websites and social media.

How to submit a logo

Attach the logo and application form to an email with the subject ‘50th Anniversary Logo Campaign’ and addressed to the Second Middle Eastern Division, Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Remember to mention your name, affiliation and a brief explanation of the logo.

• Logos should be sent as a JPEG or PDF or EPS file no larger than three MB at resolution of at least 300 dpi. It should fit on an A4 or letter-size page when printed.

• The explanation of the logo should be approximately 50 words long. Do not include it in the body of the email, but attach it as a separate file.

• Submit both colour and black-and-white versions of the logo.

• One person can submit as many logos as they wish.

• No submitted designs or materials will be returned.

For more information, visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan’s website as well as to access the application form.