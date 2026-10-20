Logitech unveils major enterprise portfolio for AI-powered workplaces

Logitech has unveiled the largest enterprise product launch in the company's history, engineered to equip companies for the AI revolution. Headlined by Logitech Rally Bar 2, Rally System 2 Pro and Sound Shape technology, the new portfolio brings advanced computing, intelligence and sensing into more workspaces to support the next decade of intelligent collaboration.

"This second generation of smart video collaboration devices is Logitech’s answer to a new, dual mandate for IT: Deliver exceptional meeting experiences today while preparing for an AI-powered tomorrow," said Henry Levak, general manager of Team Workspace Solutions at Logitech.

"AI-powered workspaces will be most valuable when they make collaboration feel effortless and fit the way organizations actually work," said Murad Ali, head of Middle East and Central Asia, Logitech for Business. "For Middle Eastern organisations, where teams often collaborate across cities, countries and cultures, the next generation of intelligent meeting rooms can help every voice be heard, every space work harder, and every meeting feel more connected. Logitech’s new portfolio is an important step toward that future."

Rally Bar 2

Rally Bar 2 is the successor to the industry-leading Rally Bar, now supercharged by a Qualcomm chipset that offers four times more edge AI processing power than various other video bars on the market.

A custom-designed lens and 1-inch sensor bring stunning visual clarity, and AI-powered Right Sound 3 brings studio-quality audio to meeting rooms. Embedded sensors automate the workplace by booking meetings when people walk in and providing occupancy data to help leaders make informed decisions about real estate.

With its sleek design, Rally Bar 2 can easily be installed by one person in just minutes. It is housed in an aluminium unibody for easier recycling.

Certified for Microsoft Teams, Zoom Rooms and Google Meet, and built on the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP), Rally Bar 2 merges Microsoft's enterprise-grade security standards with Logitech’s room intelligence and signature meeting experiences.

Rally System 2 Pro

A chronic pain point for IT is delivering quality, AI-driven meeting experiences in large, multipurpose spaces. These spaces may constitute only a fraction of a building but consume the majority of IT effort. Logitech Rally System 2 Pro is a new modular solution that dramatically simplifies multi-vendor setups in complex and divisible rooms, making Logitech a one-stop shop for all spaces, from small to extra-large rooms.

Introducing Sound Shape

High-value spaces like executive boardrooms and training rooms are historically tricky to outfit with audio. Logitech’s Rally Speaker 2 Pro and Rally Speaker 2 Max house groundbreaking new Sound Shape audio technology. Sound Shape uses focused acoustic beams to precisely direct sound towards listeners throughout the room. The result is evenly distributed sound across a 20-metre (about 65-foot) space — a feat only partially achieved previously by costly and complex ceiling speaker array installations.

Pricing and Availability

Rally Bar 2, Tap IP 2 and Tap Scheduler 2 are rolling out globally now. Rally System 2 Pro, RoomMate 2 Pro and the Rally Speaker 2 line-up will be available in summer 2027. Right Sight 3 camera-switching capability will be available in the second half of 2027 as a free CollabOS software update. For more details, please visit www.logitech.com or check with your local or online retailer.