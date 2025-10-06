  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Oct 06, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 14, 1447 | Fajr 04:56 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.2°C

Logitech to showcase AI-powered workplace innovations at GITEX Global 2025

With the theme 'AI-Enabled Collaboration,' Logitech will showcase its latest workplace solutions that improve productivity and collaboration in hybrid, remote or onsite work settings

Published: Mon 6 Oct 2025, 3:34 PM

Top Stories

UAE confirms no impact of tropical storm 'Shakti' on country

UAE confirms no impact of tropical storm 'Shakti' on country

New UAE sugar tax on beverages takes effect January 2026

New UAE sugar tax on beverages takes effect January 2026

Abu Dhabi: Woman ordered to pay Dh812,500, plus compensation in villa loan case

Abu Dhabi: Woman ordered to pay Dh812,500, plus compensation in villa loan case

Logitech announced its participation at GITEX Global 2025, to be held in Dubai from October 13 to 17, 2025. Focusing on the theme “AI-Enabled collaboration,” Logitech will present AI-powered, human-centric products that will let visitors experience how smart collaboration tools work in a future-ready, sustainable workplace.

Commenting on their participation at GITEX Global 2025, Murad Ali, head of GCC Logitech for Business, said: “GITEX is a great platform to highlight our latest innovations in smart collaboration to our customers in the region. With the Middle East becoming a global player in digital transformation, our solutions empower businesses to embrace emerging work trends that help them stay competitive. Our sustainable designs also ensure that our products are built to last and are easy to recycle.”

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai: Iraq Day at Expo City takes thousands 'back decades'

thumb-image

'Teacher of generations': Sheikh Hamdan shares heartfelt photos of UAE President

thumb-image

Russell wins Singapore GP as McLaren seal constructors' title

thumb-image

Turkey says 36 citizens from Gaza-bound flotilla due to return after Israeli seizure

thumb-image

Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan show off 'sibling chemistry' at fashion show

 

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Logitech’s comprehensive lineup of video conferencing tools, including upcoming products that will be shown for the first time. Through these new technologies, businesses will be able to visualise how their workspaces can better fit the needs of their employees, whether they’re working in the office or remotely. Visitors will also get to preview Logitech’s Personal Workspace Solutions designed to help employees get things done from anywhere, with more security, flexibility and comfort. These include an ecosystem of high-quality products such as mice, keyboards, webcams and headsets.  

The company also affirms its sustainability goals with its Design for Sustainability approach. These include factors that consider the environmental impact when creating a product, from sourcing raw materials to the end-of-life cycle.

Experts from Logitech will be available at their booth at Hall 3-C30 to meet with customers and partners and demonstrate the power of their solutions at the event.