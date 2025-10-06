Logitech to showcase AI-powered workplace innovations at GITEX Global 2025

Logitech announced its participation at GITEX Global 2025, to be held in Dubai from October 13 to 17, 2025. Focusing on the theme “AI-Enabled collaboration,” Logitech will present AI-powered, human-centric products that will let visitors experience how smart collaboration tools work in a future-ready, sustainable workplace.

Commenting on their participation at GITEX Global 2025, Murad Ali, head of GCC Logitech for Business, said: “GITEX is a great platform to highlight our latest innovations in smart collaboration to our customers in the region. With the Middle East becoming a global player in digital transformation, our solutions empower businesses to embrace emerging work trends that help them stay competitive. Our sustainable designs also ensure that our products are built to last and are easy to recycle.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Logitech’s comprehensive lineup of video conferencing tools, including upcoming products that will be shown for the first time. Through these new technologies, businesses will be able to visualise how their workspaces can better fit the needs of their employees, whether they’re working in the office or remotely. Visitors will also get to preview Logitech’s Personal Workspace Solutions designed to help employees get things done from anywhere, with more security, flexibility and comfort. These include an ecosystem of high-quality products such as mice, keyboards, webcams and headsets.

The company also affirms its sustainability goals with its Design for Sustainability approach. These include factors that consider the environmental impact when creating a product, from sourcing raw materials to the end-of-life cycle.

Experts from Logitech will be available at their booth at Hall 3-C30 to meet with customers and partners and demonstrate the power of their solutions at the event.