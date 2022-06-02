Local author launches life-changing book for teens

'Smarter, Richer, Braver': Teach your teens to be financially empowered

Published: Thu 2 Jun 2022, 4:17 PM

A Dubai-based educator and author has launched an exciting new book aimed at changing the way today’s young people manage money.

Marilyn Pinto — founder of the innovative KFI GLOBAL, released her first book entitled 'Smarter, Richer, Braver', on 23 May. The book tackles the reality of finance beyond simple saving; it enables parents to teach their teenagers the importance of building healthy financial habits that will benefit them for years to come, and how to avoid the mistakes and pitfalls that can leave them financially disadvantaged as they venture into the real world.

The essential parents’ manual offers a comprehensive rundown of how imperative teenagers are taught to effectively manage money; a detailed picture of the likely outcome if this teaching doesn’t happen; and a solid plan for just how to teach what’s so badly needed. Pinto shares insights into the current financial climate for young people, identifying potential risks inherent to the digital era and offering ways to teach teens how to manage and mitigate these risks to create a stable financial environment for themselves as adults. She said: "The vast majority of our children – even if they leave school with extensive academic qualifications leave without any idea of how to manage money in preparation for the rest of their lives. Sure, they might have been taught about the importance of saving, but do they know how to really make money work for them? How to build a solid financial future for themselves? No, they don’t. They simply aren’t taught in school. This book will change all that; it will enable you to give the gift of financial literacy to your teenager, knowing it will be the most important life skill they can learn in their teenage years. It’s a skill that will help them step up, stand out and live a life on their own terms, safe in the knowledge they are financially empowered for life.”

'Smarter, Richer, Braver' is published by Rethink Press and is available on Amazon now.