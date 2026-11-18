On November 1, 2026, Shazil Salman, a young neurodivergent artist, stood confidently in a Dubai gallery surrounded by his paintings. He gave interviews, spoke about his work and even broke into song.

But behind that extraordinary day was a quieter, deeply personal journey that had begun almost two years earlier.

When Shazil first began individual therapeutic art sessions with Zainab Abbas, founder of million little pieces, he was shy, hesitant to trust and uncomfortable with certain sensory experiences. Even touching paint was difficult, often requiring gloves.

There was no exhibition in mind then. The priority was helping Shazil feel safe enough to explore, discover and express himself.

In their private, one-to-one sessions, Zainab introduced him to a wealth of materials and experiences: clay, sponges, wood, dried leaves, everyday objects, sculptures, blind painting and even painting with musical instruments.

Because therapeutic art is not about the finished artwork. It is about what happens through the process of creating.

Through patience, consistency and trust, Shazil gradually became more comfortable exploring unfamiliar materials. The creative process offered opportunities for sensory and emotional regulation, self-discovery and growing confidence.

One of the most meaningful developments came when his art began moving beyond sensory exploration into emotional expression. Shazil was finding ways to communicate his feelings and everyday experiences through what he created.

Much of this work was never intended for display. The paintings eventually hung in the gallery represented only a fraction of two years of experimentation, sculptures, discoveries and deeply personal moments.

Throughout this journey, Shazil's mother, Sabeen Salman, remained a constant believer in both her son and the value of therapeutic art. Her encouragement and commitment to continuing his sessions, even when progress was gradual, played an important role in his journey.

His father Salman Iqbal, also spoke proudly at the exhibition about something that remains difficult in many traditional societies: neurodiversity is too often misunderstood, hidden or kept away from public attention.

Shazil's parents chose differently. They believed in his abilities, supported his ambitions and dreamed his dream alongside him.

And when Shazil expressed his wish to have his very own art exhibition and sale, Zainab took it seriously.

Little Pieces of Shazil, presented by million little pieces, welcomed over 140 guests, showcased 90 paintings and saw 75 artworks find new homes. One piece, Limitless Expression, sold at auction for Dh10,000.

Yet the greatest achievement was not the money raised or the paintings sold.

It was watching a once-hesitant young man confidently take ownership of his moment, surrounded by people celebrating him for who he is.

For Zainab, the exhibition reflects the philosophy behind million little pieces, a Dubai-based therapeutic art studio supporting children, adults, families and People of Determination through creative expression, emotional wellbeing and self-discovery.

It is a reminder that meaningful inclusion begins with trust, opportunity and the willingness to see beyond labels.

Proceeds from Shazil's art sale will now help create opportunities for other People of Determination through art.

One young artist found his voice. His family believed in his possibilities. And together, they showed what can happen when someone is given the space and opportunity to shine.