Little Draw launches cash payment in kiosks across Dubai

Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 5:08 PM Last updated: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 5:22 PM

For those looking to participate in the popular weekly draws without a card, Little Draw now offers a solution. Little Draw now unveils 620 cash payment ManGo kiosks throughout Dubai, catering to participants who prefer cash payments.

Participate with Little Draw – Card-free

No card? No problem. Now, with the introduction of cash payment in kiosks, participants can easily enter the exciting Little Draw. Strategically located throughout Dubai, there's always a kiosk within easy reach.

"Our mission at Little Draw is to facilitate easy and convenient access for everyone. We believe in giving every participant an equal and fair chance to join the excitement," commented Dennis Vargheese, CEO of Little Draw.

Kiosks at Every corner in Dubai

The cash payment kiosks are strategically placed across Dubai to ensure accessibility for everyone. For exact kiosk locations and how to play visit: https://shorturl.at/fprw2.