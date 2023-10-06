Little Draw launches cash payment in kiosks across Dubai

These awards not only recognise Kanz Jewels' past achievements but also serve as a testament to its future commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction
For those looking to participate in the popular weekly draws without a card, Little Draw now offers a solution. Little Draw now unveils 620 cash payment ManGo kiosks throughout Dubai, catering to participants who prefer cash payments.
Participate with Little Draw – Card-free
No card? No problem. Now, with the introduction of cash payment in kiosks, participants can easily enter the exciting Little Draw. Strategically located throughout Dubai, there's always a kiosk within easy reach.
"Our mission at Little Draw is to facilitate easy and convenient access for everyone. We believe in giving every participant an equal and fair chance to join the excitement," commented Dennis Vargheese, CEO of Little Draw.
Kiosks at Every corner in Dubai
The cash payment kiosks are strategically placed across Dubai to ensure accessibility for everyone. For exact kiosk locations and how to play visit: https://shorturl.at/fprw2.
