Little Draw announces renowned entertainer Mithun Ramesh as brand ambassador

Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 3:19 PM

Little Draw, the UAE’s most popular three-number draw, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mithun Ramesh, the celebrated entertainer, as its brand ambassador. Ramesh's multifaceted career and magnetic persona perfectly resonate with Little Draw's ethos of entertainment, excitement, and inclusivity.

"We are pleased to announce Ramesh as the brand ambassador for Little Draw. His selection was a strategic choice for us, considering his diverse talents, captivating personality, and influential role in the entertainment industry. Ramesh's affiliation with prestigious brands and his genuine engagement with a large fanbase resonates deeply with Little Draw's objectives. With Ramesh onboard, we aim to broaden Little Draw's visibility in the UAE and India, amplifying our outreach and inspiring a larger audience to engage with the brand. This partnership is a reflection of our shared vision to create an immersive and exciting experience for our players and fans, and we are excited to embark on this journey together,” said Dennis Vargheese, CEO, Little Draw.

With an impressive portfolio in the realms of Malayalam cinema, television, radio, and social media, Ramesh brings a dynamic blend of creativity, charm, and genuine connection to the table. His ability to captivate audiences across various platforms aligns seamlessly with Little Draw's mission to create an engaging experience for its players.

Ramesh, known for his many talents and charismatic stage presence, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "I am really excited to be a part of the Little Draw journey. Attending the Grand Raffle Draw on December 25 is especially thrilling for me. With one lucky winner set to walk away with a whopping up to Dh1 million as the grand prize, the atmosphere promises to be electric. My role, not just as the esteemed guest of honour but also as the draw ambassador, is a responsibility I cherish. I encourage everyone to participate and not miss this annual chance. Through this collaboration. I look forward to enhancing the excitement and engagement for players and fans.”

As Little Draw continues to expand its offerings and reach, the collaboration with Ramesh reinforces its commitment to delivering an unparalleled gaming experience, innovative campaigns, engaging content, and a host of exciting opportunities for the gaming community in the UAE and worldwide.