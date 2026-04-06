Little Barons offers to cover DLD fees on any off-plan purchase

Little Barons, a newly launched private members’ club for off-plan property investors, has opened applications in the UAE with a proposition that remains rare in the market: covering Dubai Land Department (DLD) registration fees for its members up to the full 4% of the purchase price — across any developer and any project.

DLD fees represent one of the largest transaction costs for property buyers in Dubai. On a property valued at Dh2.85 million, these fees alone amount to approximately Dh114,000, with total acquisition costs reaching up to 6% of the purchase price. While a handful of developers occasionally waive DLD fees on select projects as a promotional incentive, such offers remain the exception. For the vast majority of transactions, the cost falls entirely on the buyer.

Little Barons aims to address this gap through an annual membership model priced at Dh10,000. Members gain access to DLD fee coverage across all developers, improved payment plans negotiated directly with developers, and facilitated bank financing at handover.

"International investors, who represent around 40% of Dubai’s property market, often face the same transaction costs without the same level of support or negotiating power," said Simon, founder of Little Barons. "We built this club to give individual buyers access to institutional-level terms through a single membership."

Off-plan transactions accounted for approximately 72% of the roughly 215,000 property sales recorded in Dubai in 2025. In a market served by more than 25,000 licensed brokers, no existing player currently offers DLD fee coverage as a standard, systematic benefit to buyers.

The full membership package includes DLD fee coverage, renegotiated payment plans, handover financing facilitation, Golden Visa concierge services, property management, and access to a vetted network of legal, tax, and financial professionals. Admission is application-based and limited to first-time off-plan purchases.