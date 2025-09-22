LipSync introduces AI tool that turns photos into talking videos

LipSync, an AI technology company specialising in creative content tools, has launched its latest platform, the AI Talking Photo Generator, which converts still portraits into lifelike, lip-synced talking videos within minutes.

The platform allows users to upload any portrait, from professional headshots to drawings and combine it with audio through either a voice recording or text-to-speech. The system then generates a video featuring natural facial expressions, realistic lip movement, and synchronised speech.

Industry observers say the technology reflects a growing demand for interactive digital content. “We’re seeing a shift from static visuals to formats that engage audiences more personally. AI-driven talking photos are part of that evolution,” said a spokesperson of LipSync.

Potential applications range from education and tourism to marketing and entertainment. In museums and cultural institutions, for example, historical figures can be animated to narrate exhibits. In the corporate sector, businesses can create digital brand ambassadors, while educators can use the tool to bring lessons to life.

LipSync already offers a suite of AI-based creative solutions including Pet LipSync, Cartoon LipSync, AI Video Translate, and Photo to Video Animation. The company says its goal is to make professional-grade video content accessible without the need for production studios or advanced technical skills.

The launch comes at a time when online platforms are increasingly crowded, and brands and individuals alike are looking for new ways to capture attention. Influencers and small businesses who tested the tool have highlighted its speed and simplicity as key advantages.

“Our vision is to democratise AI video creation,” the spokesperson added. “With just a photo and a few clicks, anyone can share stories or ideas in a format that feels authentic and engaging.”

The AI Talking Photo Generator is now available at lipsync.video, with subscription plans for individuals, businesses, and organisations.