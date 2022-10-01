Line Investments & Property confirms retail outlets

We have had great feedback on having the largest LuLu Hypermarket at Silicon Central.

Published: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 2:23 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 2:47 PM

LuLu Group International’s shopping mall and management division, Line Investments & Property recently announced that a host of strategically curated new brands are coming on board Silicon Central, a new two-level retail and leisure destination at Dubai Silicon Oasis. Brands confirmed are Defacto, OVS, Forever 21, Calliope, Flo, Terranova, Bella Maison, Splash, Penti, Max, Cotton On, and Babyshop and UFC Gym. The F&B outlets include Starbucks, Illy Café, PappaRoti, Famous Dave, Yuchi, Bloomsbury, Friends Avenue Café, McDonald’s, Jollibee, Raju Omelet and other renowned brands.

Salim MA, director, LuLu Group, said: “We particularly took time to confirm tenants to ensure we had the right mix of brands and service providers required for the community that would make the mall successful. We have had great feedback on having the largest LuLu Hypermarket at Silicon Central. We are also an environment-friendly project, using state-of-the-art technologies for waste management and energy savings and offer electrical charging stations.”