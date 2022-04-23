Limoverse bags ‘Best Blockchain Project 2022’ at Crypto Expo Dubai

The Limoverse team at the Dubai Crypto Expo was led by co-founders Sajeev Nair and Aditya Narayan.

Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 11:57 AM Last updated: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 12:18 PM

Dubai recently hosted Crypto Expo Dubai 2022, which is the second edition of the globally noted event. India-headquartered Limoverse, a new blockchain-based health metaverse, was adjudged as the ‘Best Blockchain Project 2022’ in this two-day event, which saw more than one hundred new blockchain projects getting showcased.

Blockchain projects originating from India are nowadays grabbing global eyeballs after the massive success and fundraising attracted by India-based projects Polygon, the world’s leading level two scaling platform for Ethereum; and Chingari, a blockchain-based entertainment platform for making and publishing short videos like TikTok.

The event also saw several high-profile speakers explaining every aspect of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. The Limoverse team at the Dubai Crypto Expo was led by co-founders Sajeev Nair and Aditya Narayan. Limoverse has been deployed as a healthcare metaverse that is based on the blockchain and a decentralised project following Web 3.0 architecture.

Independent health and wellness experts can offer their services to health seekers from the world over in Limoverse, using its next-generation virtual and augmented reality platform. Transactions will be powered by Limo, the blockchain project’s native token.